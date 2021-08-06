PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.83.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 8.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 10.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. 31.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNNT opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.98.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 159.18%. Analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

