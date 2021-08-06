PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $453.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

