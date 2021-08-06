PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Up 7.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) were up 7.2% during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $103.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PennyMac Financial Services traded as high as $68.37 and last traded at $68.05. Approximately 5,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 818,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.48.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.10 per share, for a total transaction of $6,310,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $890,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 646,211 shares of company stock valued at $39,177,208 and sold 561,322 shares valued at $34,143,608. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.43.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

About PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

