Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.54. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.51, with a volume of 22,938 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 19.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.60.

About Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

