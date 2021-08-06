Peter J. Kuipers Sells 11,500 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OMCL traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $160.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.43.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Omnicell by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,866,000 after purchasing an additional 55,999 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Omnicell by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

