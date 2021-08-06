Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Raised to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.50.
PBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $10.30 price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Grupo Santander raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.26.
PBR stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,714,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 617.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 132,388 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 745,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 549,710 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $5,052,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
