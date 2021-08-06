Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Raised to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.50.

PBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $10.30 price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Grupo Santander raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.26.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

PBR stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,714,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 617.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 132,388 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 745,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 549,710 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $5,052,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.