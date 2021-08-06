Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.46

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.46 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.48 ($0.27), with a volume of 10735503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.12 ($0.28).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Petropavlovsk alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.42. The firm has a market cap of £810.45 million and a P/E ratio of -22.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.70.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Petropavlovsk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petropavlovsk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.