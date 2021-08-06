Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €143.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €143.50 ($168.82) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PFV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €142.63 ($167.79).

PFV opened at €179.00 ($210.59) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1-year low of €149.60 ($176.00) and a 1-year high of €192.80 ($226.82). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €164.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

