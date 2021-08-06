Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will report sales of $46.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.10 million. Phreesia posted sales of $35.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year sales of $193.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.46 million to $194.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $232.51 million, with estimates ranging from $223.80 million to $238.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

PHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.32.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.13 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01.

In related news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $862,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,577 shares of company stock valued at $7,247,279 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Phreesia by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,124,000 after acquiring an additional 616,536 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,574,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,021,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 613,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after acquiring an additional 140,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,390,000 after acquiring an additional 55,965 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

