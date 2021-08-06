PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock remained flat at $$3.22 during trading hours on Thursday. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

