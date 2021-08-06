PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of PHX Energy Services stock remained flat at $$3.22 during trading hours on Thursday. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37.
About PHX Energy Services
