Pi Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of RediShred Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.01.

Separately, Cormark increased their price target on shares of RediShred Capital from C$0.95 to C$1.05 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of KUT stock opened at C$0.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17. RediShred Capital has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.96 million and a PE ratio of -25.33.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.33 million.

In other news, Director James C. Lawley purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,327,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$942,593.82.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

