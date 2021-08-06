PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 3310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,244,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,214,000 after buying an additional 256,795 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 813.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 155,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 138,284 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $1,779,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after buying an additional 71,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 621,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after buying an additional 44,470 shares during the last quarter. 7.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

