PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of NYSE PCI opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.34. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $23.45.
PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
