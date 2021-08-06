PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE PCI opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.34. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

