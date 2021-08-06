Piper Sandler Raises Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $66.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HCAT. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.93.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $56.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 0.65. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $612,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,341.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $35,078.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,586,963. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,124,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,952,000 after buying an additional 147,927 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,952,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 997,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 877,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,717,000 after purchasing an additional 37,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

