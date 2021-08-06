Pirate Chain Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $3.56 or 0.00008753 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $659.19 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.62 or 0.00294060 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00135614 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00157098 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 149.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003442 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 185,138,766 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

