Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.80.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

