Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

PAGP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in Plains GP by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 748,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 40,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Plains GP by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after buying an additional 275,737 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Plains GP by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 535,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 130,895 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at $3,082,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Plains GP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 357,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

