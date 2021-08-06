PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%.

AGS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. 202,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,306. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.15. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $309.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

