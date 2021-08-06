Playtech (LON:PTEC) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC) to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 395 ($5.16).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Playtech from GBX 441 ($5.76) to GBX 446 ($5.83) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 489.33 ($6.39).

Shares of LON:PTEC opened at GBX 381 ($4.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Playtech has a 1-year low of GBX 327.65 ($4.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 518.80 ($6.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 423.19.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

