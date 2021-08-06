PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.84

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.844 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59.

PLDT has increased its dividend payment by 3.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get PLDT alerts:

Shares of PHI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.04. 90,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,228. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. PLDT has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $992.03 million for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.