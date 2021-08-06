Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.350-$9.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.38 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.45 billion.

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $132.15. 4,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,998. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.75. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Polaris has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. downgraded Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.59.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.