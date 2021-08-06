Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 159.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 83.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 91.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $49.78 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

In related news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Torgerson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on POR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

