POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Separately, UBS Group lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. POSCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of PKX stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. POSCO has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $92.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.16.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that POSCO will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in POSCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,299,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in POSCO during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in POSCO by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in POSCO by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

