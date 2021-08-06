Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PWCDF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$31.28 target price (down previously from C$39.00) on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.91.

OTCMKTS PWCDF traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $32.64. 11,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,342. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $34.41.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

