Power Index Pool Token Price Hits $3.85 on Exchanges (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $768,722.55 and approximately $46,185.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be bought for $3.85 or 0.00008987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00048122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00115538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00144985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,986.20 or 1.00446889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.98 or 0.00806131 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f . Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token

