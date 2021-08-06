PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stake Lowered by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PPG opened at $162.95 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.40 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

