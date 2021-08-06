Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Precigen worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Precigen by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 26,309 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Precigen by 494.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Precigen by 2,079.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 14,558 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Precigen by 1,403.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 371,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 347,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Precigen by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after buying an additional 726,353 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Precigen stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. The business had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,398,239 shares in the company, valued at $184,787,673. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 47,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $303,571.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,386,647 shares of company stock valued at $16,537,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

