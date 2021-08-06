Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBH stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $58.71.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

