Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,069 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.11% of The GEO Group worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

GEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

GEO stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $932.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.