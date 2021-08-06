Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,391 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 7.4% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $108.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.61 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

