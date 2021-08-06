Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,755,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nicolet Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.66 per share, for a total transaction of $315,707.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,307.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Weyers purchased 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $228,302.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.86. The firm has a market cap of $716.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.23 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

