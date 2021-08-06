Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.05 Million Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,341 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.60. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

