Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.05 Million Stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,341 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 112.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SBSI. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.60. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $43.69.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.