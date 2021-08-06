Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,414 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of World Fuel Services worth $21,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in World Fuel Services by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510,196 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,031,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,063,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 94.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,685,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,345,000 after buying an additional 820,766 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,174,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,023,000 after buying an additional 106,680 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INT opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.31. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INT shares. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other World Fuel Services news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Paul Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,315.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,197 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

