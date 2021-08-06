Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 450,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,842 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $22,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IR stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.35. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

