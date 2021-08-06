Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.55 Million Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,899 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $22,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $15,261,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 70,756 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 17,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,974,000 after acquiring an additional 31,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

EPRT opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPRT. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

