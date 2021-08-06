Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.83 Million Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Quaker Chemical worth $22,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 178.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $251.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $170.31 and a one year high of $301.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.03.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $268,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

