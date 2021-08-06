Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.38 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 412,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,775 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $23,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.21. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOL. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

