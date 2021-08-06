Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.79 Million Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $23,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,448,000 after purchasing an additional 81,631 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,640,000 after purchasing an additional 385,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,376,000 after purchasing an additional 367,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,028,000 after buying an additional 46,097 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,608,000.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Shares of PRLB opened at $81.49 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.44 and a 12-month high of $286.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.