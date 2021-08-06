Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of CVB Financial worth $22,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1,646.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 121.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 187.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVBF shares. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of CVBF opened at $19.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.52. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

