Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Professional Holding Corp. is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a state-chartered bank. It focuses on providing commercial banking products and services to medium-sized businesses, professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Holding Corp. is based in FL, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Professional in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Professional from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Professional from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Professional from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Shares of Professional stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $19.93. 87 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,471. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $272.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.04. Professional has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $20.66.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Professional will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $82,316.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,619.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $66,059.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,078.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,468 shares of company stock valued at $593,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFHD. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Professional by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Professional by 50.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Professional during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Professional by 47.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Professional by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

