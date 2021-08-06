PROG (NYSE:PRG) PT Lowered to $60.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRG. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $44.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.99. PROG has a 12-month low of $41.27 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROG will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Garner acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $107,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in PROG by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in PROG by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in PROG by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in PROG by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PROG during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

