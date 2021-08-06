Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Get Progress Software alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progress Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.94.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth about $33,102,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,982,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,965,000 after purchasing an additional 508,081 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Progress Software by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 937,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,300,000 after purchasing an additional 345,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 990,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,626,000 after purchasing an additional 226,208 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progress Software (PRGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.