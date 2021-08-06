Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at SVB Leerink

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.88% from the stock’s previous close.

PGNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Progyny stock traded down $8.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 22,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,461. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.74. Progyny has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $53,956,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $116,846.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,409,073 shares of company stock worth $86,078,008 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 5.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 46.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 39.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.2% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

