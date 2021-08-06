PROS (NYSE:PRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. PROS updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.210 EPS.

Shares of PROS stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. PROS has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.13.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $508,151.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

