PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $42.21, but opened at $43.70. PROS shares last traded at $43.13, with a volume of 230 shares trading hands.

The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%.

In other PROS news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $508,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,741.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in PROS during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in PROS in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.68.

PROS Company Profile (NYSE:PRO)

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

