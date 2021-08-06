Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) PT Lowered to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $69.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.81. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 39,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.