Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.87

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.87 and last traded at $49.18, with a volume of 1382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.26.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000.

About Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

