Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:TARA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 32,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,330. Protara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $84.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17.

In other news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo bought 9,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

