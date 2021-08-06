Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of PVBC stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.28. Provident Bancorp has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $291.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,198,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 67,946 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

